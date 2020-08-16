BREAKING: 298 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 49,068; death toll now 975

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 298 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 974 to 975.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 49,068.

Meanwhile, 36,497 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 325 new cases of COVID-19 as total climbs to 48,770; death toll now 974

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (108), Kaduna (49), Lagos (47), Ogun (18), Osun (17), FCT (15), Ondo (14) and, Edo (8).

Others are – Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (4), Cross River (4), Borno (3), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1) and, Rivers (1).

The NCDC said: “49,068 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 36,497 AND Deaths: 975.

Join the conversation

Opinions