Dangote’s $2bn world’s biggest fertiliser plant to begin production in February

Dangote Group’s fertiliser plant, previously timed to start operation in May, will now tee off production next February, Bloomberg said on Thursday, quoting Saipem SpA, the builders.

The plant situated in Lekki Lagos has an installed capacity of 3 million tons a year of urea and ammonia, making it the largest in the world.

Its construction is undertaken simultaneously in the same neighbourhood with that of the group’s oil and gas refinery, hoped to deliver 650,000 barrels of oil per day upon completion.

Reuters reported in August 2019 that industry insiders didn’t expect fuel output from the refinery before 2022 even though Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote (its owner) believes completion could be achieved next year as well.

Read also: Dangote, BUA conflict over Obu-Okpella mining sites worsens

Test run was conducted in March and had been disrupted by the outbreak of the coronavirus, said Maurizio Coratella, Saipem SpA’s chief.

“We are picking up now that things are looking more stable and are currently very well advanced,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

“We are in the commissioning stage of the first train; for the second, we will have that commissioning in six to seven months’ time.”

Saipem is making logistic preparations including arranging dedicated flights for suppliers and vendors to enable it deliver the project by due date, Mr Coratella said.

Join the conversation

Opinions