‘Dare me and go to jail,’ Wike warns politicians disobeying orders

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned politicians in the state that he would not hesitate to send them to prison for disobeying the state’s Executive Orders he signed recently.

The Executive Orders 21 and 22 were designed to prohibit political parties from using public school premises in the state for their political rallies without approval and payment of N5million non-refundable security fee to the state government.

Wike, who spoke during the inauguration of the Ahoada-Omoku dual carriageway in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, said some politicians have been boasting that they had the army and police on their side and would disobey the orders.

He dared such politicians to disobey the orders and see if they would not end up in prison.

The governor said: “I didn’t say nobody should use primary and secondary schools for campaigns. All I have said is if you want to use primary and secondary schools for your campaigns, you deposit money.

READ ALSO: PDP crisis: I have nothing personal against Atiku – Wike

“This is so that when you’ve used the place and spoil anything in the school, government will use the money to repair those things you spoilt and clean up the school.

“There are those who say that they would disobey and no person will do anything. If you do disobey, you know where you will be.

“Some people put their campaign offices where people are living. Somebody is coming back to his house, he can’t enter his house.

“Why? This is because they are holding political meetings. We say this thing has to be regulated. It has to be in a non- residential area. They say they will not, I say you will. If you dare it without approval, you’ll go to jail.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now