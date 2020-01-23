Dasuki makes first appearance in court after regaining freedom

Several months afte he insisted he would no longer attend court sessions in continuation of his trials, former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki, on Thursday appeared in court.

Thursday’s appearance was the first after he was unexpectedly released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the December 24, 2019.

He appeared before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja for his trial on charges of money laundering and illegal possession of firearms.

The former NSA, who refused further appearance in court while in custody in protest against his continued detention despite bails granted him by different courts, is facing two separate set charges, including alleged diversion of funds earmarked for the procurement of arms meant for fighting Boko Haram in the North-East.

The second case is pending at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

But none of the two other cases had come up since December 24, 2019, when he was released from the custody of the Department of State Services.

