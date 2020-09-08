‘Defend our achievements’, Buhari tells govt officials

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday charged ministers, heads of departments and agencies to go on the offensive and defend the achievements of his administration.

The president, who made the call at the first-year ministerial performance review retreat held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, urged government officials not to allow political opponents and critics to spread falsehood about the administration.

He also pleaded with the country’s elites to judge his administration fairly taking into consideration the rot in the system before his administration came on board in 2015.

President Buhari ordered the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Central Bank of Nigeria to quickly release the N2.3 trillion stimulus funds to MDAs and for capital projects.

He also reiterated his last year’s directives that requests for meetings should be made through the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, while all cabinet matters should be channeled through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The president said: “I have charged all of you to defend the government vigorously and not allow any irresponsible and politically motivated statements to keep spreading falsehoods about this government.

“Information to the public should be better packaged, go on the offensive, we are proud of our achievements and we should blow our own trumpets.

“Let me also reiterate that all submissions for my attention or meeting requests should be channeled through the chief of staff, while all federal executive council matters should be coordinated through the secretary to the government of the federation.

“I have directed the minister of finance, budget and national planning, the governor of the central bank of Nigeria and all other responsible agencies to ensure speedy and timely release of funds to MDAs for implementation of the N2.3 trillion economic sustainability plan and the capital projects in the 2020 budget.

“I also enjoined ministers to ensure that funds released are utilized efficiently and transparently in implementing the programmes and projects under the line priorities areas of government.

“I hereby charged the ministers, permanent secretaries, and all heads of parastatals to be continuously conscious of their commitment and responsibilities.

“On behalf of the people of Nigeria, I demand uttermost levels of performance, deliverables, and results. I look forward to a result orientated year with tremendous benefits that will continue to change the lives of our people positively.”

