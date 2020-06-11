Dele Alli fined £50,000, handed one-match ban over social media post

England and Tottenham midfielder, Dele Alli will have to pay £50,000 as fine and also miss a match, over a post he made on social media.

The 24-year-old incurred the wrath of the Football Association with a post on social media he made about coronavirus.

Alli posted a video on Snapchat in February in which he joked about the outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man.

The video Alli him wearing a face mask in an airport lounge, before the camera moved to show a man of Asian appearance, and then zoomed in on a bottle of antiseptic handwash.

In addition to the fine, the English FA has also ordered Alli to undertake an education course.

In a statement, Alli said: “In response to the FA decision, I would like to apologise again for any offence caused by my behaviour.

“It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined.

“I’m grateful that the FA has confirmed that my actions were not racist because I despise racism of any kind. We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others.”

Alli will miss Spurs home game against Manchester United billed for June 19.

