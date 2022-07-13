Delta APC chieftain quits party over Muslim-Muslim ticket

The rash of resignations hitting the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the decision of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima as his running mate, thereby presenting a Muslim-Muslim ticket has hit Delta State, as a chieftain of the party, Air Vice Marshal Frank Ajobena (retd.), has resigned in protest against the decision.

Ajobena who was also a national caucus member of the APC who resigned from the party on Tuesday, said the Muslim-Muslim ticket was “the highest level of insensitivity to the Christian faith in the country.”

In a statement he issued in Warri announcing his resignation from the party, Ajobena, who was the first Military Administrator of Abia State, said the decision of Tinubu and the party to settle for another Muslim as a running mate was not only unfair but inhumane without taking Christians in the country into consideration.

Part of the statement seen by Ripples Nigeria reads:

“Tinubu is not my enemy, I am not against him. But let’s call a spade a spade. It is not my character to be a double agent, I am not pretending; even though I like the APC, the right thing should be done.

“The decision could be described as one that portrays arrogance and total disrespect to us, Christians, in the APC.

“The latest development portrays us as a people who can easily be bought over with money. Such an action is a minus to our democratic system. In what capacity will I be serving in his campaign train? As a slave?

“A man must stand for something, else will fall for anything, hence, I am quitting,” the former Air Force chief said.

