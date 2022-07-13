Politics
‘Peter Obi is a misfit’, Dokubo attacks LP presidential candidate again
Ex-Niger Delta militant leader and founder of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, has once again, attacked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, describing the former Anambra State Governor as a misfit and a “glorified Yahoo-Yahoo” who is out to dupe his followers and supporters.
Read also: Peter Obi is a big scam, can’t defeat Tinubu, Atiku —Asari Dokubo
The attack is coming two days after branding Obi as a big scam who stands no chance of defeating the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar respectively, in the 2023 elections
Dokubo who spoke as a guest on a programme on Enugu State-based radio station, Urban FM, insisted Obi had nothing to offer Nigerians as he only joined the Labour Party because he knew he did not stand a chance of displacing Atiku.
He added that Obi and his supporters had been recruiting people on social media to attack opponents and those who do not align with his objectives and ideologies.
When he was asked about the chances of the LP candidate, Dokubo said:
“Peter Obi is a total misfit, a Glorified Yahoo-Yahoo. That is what they want to put on us. You will fail. We would not accept him near Aso-rock.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...