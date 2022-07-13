‘Peter Obi is a misfit’, Dokubo attacks LP presidential candidate again

Ex-Niger Delta militant leader and founder of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, has once again, attacked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, describing the former Anambra State Governor as a misfit and a “glorified Yahoo-Yahoo” who is out to dupe his followers and supporters.

Read also: Peter Obi is a big scam, can’t defeat Tinubu, Atiku —Asari Dokubo

The attack is coming two days after branding Obi as a big scam who stands no chance of defeating the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar respectively, in the 2023 elections

Dokubo who spoke as a guest on a programme on Enugu State-based radio station, Urban FM, insisted Obi had nothing to offer Nigerians as he only joined the Labour Party because he knew he did not stand a chance of displacing Atiku.

He added that Obi and his supporters had been recruiting people on social media to attack opponents and those who do not align with his objectives and ideologies.

When he was asked about the chances of the LP candidate, Dokubo said:

“Peter Obi is a total misfit, a Glorified Yahoo-Yahoo. That is what they want to put on us. You will fail. We would not accept him near Aso-rock.”

