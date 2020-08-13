Delta to bar VIPs, escorts, aides not travelling from airport

In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, Delta State Government has issued directives to bar VIPs, political aides and escorts who are not on official assignments from flying.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Special Project Director of Asaba International Airport, Mr Austin Ayemidejor in Asaba, the state capital.

He said that only VIPs on official duty will be allowed into the departure lounge and terminal point.

Mr Ayemidejor also noted that the airport will be operational this week.

He said, “As at today, we have fully complied with the guidelines put forward and NCAA officials, after inspection, are fully satisfied with the protocols we have put in place.

“So, as it stands, we are fully ready, while we await the resumption of flights, of which we are confident that it will not exceed this week.

“We want to emphasise that persons, who really have no business with flying, will be stopped from entering the terminal building or even gaining access to the departure point.”

