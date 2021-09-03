Denying South-East chance to produce Buhari’s successor in 2023 will be unfair – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said on Friday it would be an injustice if the South-East is denied the chance to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

Umahi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2020.

The governor, who stated this when he featured in the Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said people of the South-East expected the APC and PDP to offer the region the chance to produce Nigeria’s next President in 2023.

The decision, according to him, will engender justice, equity and fairness in Nigeria.

He said: “The heartbeat of the people of the South-East is that they should be given a chance whether in PDP or APC for the presidency of this country for reason of equity, fairness and justice.

“I took that position in PDP and one of the reasons I took that position was because the South-East people have supported PDP all the way and they have never been given any opportunity to do that.

READ ALSO: Buhari not marginalising South-East —Umahi

“If I follow APC for this length of time and they don’t give South-East an opportunity, I will feel bad. I will be disappointed but what I will do. If I stayed this length of time like I stayed in PDP and that happened, I wouldn’t be able to change.

“It depends on what God places in my mind. But I feel strongly that the future of this country is in the hand of God and what pleases God He will do.

“Remember, when I joined APC, I did not join APC because I needed to insist that South-East must be the next President. I never did.

“I joined APC with all my heart and the support of Mr. President and in appreciation of all his support even when I was in the other party and also to prove that Igbo man believes so much in one Nigeria. That is the reason why I joined APC, apart from my protest of injustice meted to South-East in PDP.”

Join the conversation

Opinions