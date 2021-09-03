Politics
PDP begins sale of forms for Ekiti governorship election September 13
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja, the party said the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms would commence on September 13
The statement read: “In line with the timetable, the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms from Monday, September 13 to Thursday, September 30, with Tuesday, October 5 as the last date for the submission of forms.”
READ ALSO: Ekiti govt warns PDP against politicisation of insecurity
“The NWC has also fixed the screening of aspirants for Monday, October 11.
“Appeals on the screening exercise are scheduled for Thursday, October 25.
“Consequently, the PDP congresses to elect the three-man Adhoc ward delegates have been scheduled to hold from Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8, 2022.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...