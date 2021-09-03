PDP begins sale of forms for Ekiti governorship election September 13

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja, the party said the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms would commence on September 13

The statement read: “In line with the timetable, the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms from Monday, September 13 to Thursday, September 30, with Tuesday, October 5 as the last date for the submission of forms.”

“The NWC has also fixed the screening of aspirants for Monday, October 11.

“Appeals on the screening exercise are scheduled for Thursday, October 25.

“Consequently, the PDP congresses to elect the three-man Adhoc ward delegates have been scheduled to hold from Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8, 2022.”

