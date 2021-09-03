Politics
PDP approves procedures for Cross River’s congress
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved procedures for fresh congress in Cross River State.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan said the approval followed the cancellation of the screening exercise for the state congress.
He added that the decision to conduct the congress was in response to Governor Ben Ayade and some of his supporters’ defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
READ ALSO: PDP hails Appeal Court for confirming Ozigbo as Anambra guber candidate
The spokesman said: “The decision of the NWC, in pursuant to its powers under the PDP Constitution is to ensure fairness and transparency in line with the strict adherence to the tenets of the internal democracy of the PDP.
“Under the fresh procedure, the state congress is open to new aspirants for the various offices of the state executive alongside those who had earlier purchased forms for the exercise.”
“The sale of forms for only State Offices would commence on Friday and ends on September 10.”
