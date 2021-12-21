DEVELOPING STORY: Senators gather signatures to override Buhari on Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Senators on Tuesday rallied their colleagues in the red chamber to gather enough signatures to override President Muhammadu Buhari in his decision refusing to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill forwarded to him by the legislators.

The President at the expiration of the time frame for him to append his signature to the Bill had written the National Assembly of his decision not to sign the bill into law, citing a number of reasons.

The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, George Sekibo, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, said the Senate had so far compiled 73 signatures in their resolve to override the President on his decision to withhold assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill.

READ ALSO: Lawmakers lose out as Buhari refuses to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill, gives reason

The 109- member Senate requires a two-thirds majority to override the President’s decision on the bill.

In a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, during the plenary, Buhari said signing the bill into law would have adverse legal, financial, economic, and security consequences on the country.

After the letter was read, lawmakers led by Sekibo resolved to go into a closed-door session to deliberate on the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now