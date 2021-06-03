DHQ refutes reports of mass retirement over COAS' appointment | Ripples Nigeria

News
DHQ refutes reports of mass retirement over COAS’ appointment
The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has slammed speculations that there is an ongoing mass retirement of some generals in the Nigerian Army following the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko
According to Onyeuko, the retirement of senior officers from the military was always voluntary, adding that the military high command has yet to authorise the retirement of any officer.
“At this point, you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya.
“This has stirred up a lot of rumours in the media about mass retirements in the military.
“I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours as retirement is only on a voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.
“At this point, no retirements has been authorized by the military high command,” he said.
By Mayowa Oladeji
