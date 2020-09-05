Dickson wins PDP ticket for Bayelsa West senatorial by-election

The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, on Saturday emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the October 31 by-election in Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

Dickson was the only aspirant in the party’s primary election held at Sagbama, headquarters of Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

A member of the party’s election panel, Nicholas Obhiseh, said a total of 338 delegates were accredited for the election.

READ ALSO: PDP panel clears Dickson, one other for Bayelsa bye-elections

“I hereby declare Seriake Dickson winner of this special primary election for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District,” he added.

In his acceptance speech, the former governor commended the people of Bayelsa West for their loyalty and support.

He said: “I am a proponent of the zoning. This will make Sagbama and Ekeremor become more united in the interest of posterity. I will spearhead it.

“We will defeat those who are working against the interest of the Ijaw nation. After the primaries, there should be ‘Operation Deliver Your Unit, Ward, and Your Community.”

Join the conversation

Opinions