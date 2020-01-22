Diezani will not escape prosecution – Magu

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, promised on Wednesday the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, would be repatriated to Nigeria for prosecution.

He said the flamboyant ex-minister would not escape justice for her misdeeds while she presided over the nation’s petroleum ministry.

Magu stated these Ibadan while fielding questions from journalists during his working visit to the Commission’s zonal office in the Oyo State capital.

The Commission, according to him, had traced several criminal activities including abuse of office, bribery, fraud, misuse of public funds and money laundering to the former minister who fled to United Kingdom almost five years ago.

Magu, who wondered why the British government has not surrendered Alison-Madueke to Nigeria to face justice, said the EFCC would do everything within its power to ensure her prosecution this year.

He said: “We will bring her back to the country this year. We must get her. They (the foreign countries) have no reason to keep her there. This is the fifth year. Why should they be investigating such a straight-forward case for five years?

“It is a financial crime investigation. It is not a murder case that should linger. The case is straightforward. If they don’t have sufficient evidence to establish any offence, they should bring her back. We have more than enough evidence to take her to court.”

The EFCC chief also told journalists that the Commission’s operatives would take active part in the forthcoming supplementary elections across the country, adding that the focus would be on the prevention of vote-buying at the polling units.

