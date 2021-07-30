 Djokovic's 'Golden Slam' hopes over after Tokyo Olympics exit | Ripples Nigeria
Djokovic's 'Golden Slam' hopes over after Tokyo Olympics exit

World number one, Novak Djokovic has been knocked out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after a semifinal defeat to Alexander Zverev.

The defeat ended all hopes of the Serb achieving a ‘Golden Grand Slam’ feat, as he was bidding to win all Grand Slam tournaments in 2021 as well as the Olympic goal medal.

Djokovic already clinched the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

Had Djokovic been able to clinch the Tokyo Olympics gold and gone on to win the final Grand Slam of the year – the US Open – the 32-year-old would have repeated the feat of Germany’s Steffi Graf in 1988.

He was beaten by 24-year-old German Zverev, who came from a set down to win 1-6 6-3 6-1 at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo.

The fourth seed will be playing against Russian Karen Khachanov in the Olympic tennis final on Sunday.

