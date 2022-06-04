Document in circulation shows 13 aspirants that may have been shortlisted by APC for presidential primary

The duo of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo topped the list of presidential aspirants that might have been cleared by the party to participate in next Monday’s primary in Abuja.

The Chairman of the APC Presidential Screening Committee, John Odigie-Oyegun, told journalists after presenting the committee’s report to the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Friday in Abuja that 13 aspirants scaled the panel’s hurdle while 10 were disqualified.

In a document currently in circulation and seen by the media on Saturday, the committee said the aspirants met the basic requirements of the law and cleared to participate in the exercise.

Apart from the aforementioned duo, other aspirants on the list are the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, his Transportation counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, ex-Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, ex-Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, oil magnate, Jack-Rich Tein and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

