Dominic Thiem pulls out of Australian Open with wrist injury

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem has pulled out of the 2022 Australian Open with a long-standing wrist injury.

The 28-year-old former world number three has not played since he sustained the injury at June’s Mallorca Open.

The issue meant the world number 15 could not defend the US Open title he won in 2020 a month after reaching the Australian Open final.

The Melbourne Park tournament begins on 17 January.

Tournament organisers are still unsure if defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic will play, while women’s 2021 runner-up Jennifer Brady has also withdrawn because of a foot injury.

Thiem, whose 2022 season will start at the Cordoba Open in Argentina at the end of January, said of his withdrawal: “We believe this is the right decision in order to have a good return to competition.”

