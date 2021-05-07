Don’t condemn Fr Mbaka, Kanu cautions followers | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Don’t condemn Fr Mbaka, Kanu cautions followers
The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has cautioned his followers not to condemn the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka following his suspension by Bishop Calistus Onaga.
It would be recalled that Mbaka who had been an active supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari recently called for his impeachment, saying he was incompetently leading the country.
Following the call, the Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu responded to the priest, accusing him of being angered because Buhari refused to award him a contract for his support during the last presidential election, and threatened to report him to the Vatican and the Pope.
However, the priest disappeared for a while after his call for Buhari’s resignation, which raised a lot of security questions that led to a protest by his supporters,
It was later gathered that the priest was summoned by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese where he was kept incommunicado, without any access to the outside world, as the priest disclosed that the Diocese had planned to keep him for 30 days.
READ ALSO: Bishop of Enugu Diocese calls for 7-days prayers, fasting over Mbaka crisis
Following the development, Kanu in an audio broadcast cautioned people of the South-East region not to join in condemning the clergyman.
He said: “Let me tell our people something they don’t understand. In a normal country so to speak, the condemnation of Father Mbaka you may welcome somehow.
“I know sometimes regardless of our shortcomings, we are brutal in the way we think. Biafrans are very brutal, very pure. We see what is bad and say is bad.
“It doesn’t matter who is doing it. That’s why a lot of people came down heavily on Father Mbaka but I’m telling you this, yes in Biafra, we can do anything we like to him. But, in Nigeria, as far as Nigeria is concerned, never condemn your own.”
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....