D’Tigress outclass Angola to reach 2021 Afrobasket Q’finals

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have continued their impressive run at the ongoing FIBA Afrobasket with a big win over Angola on Monday night.

Having coming from behind to see off Mozambique in their opening game of the tournament last weekend, the Nigerian ladies made it two wins from Group by outclassing Angola.

The Otis Hughley girls beat their opponents with a 20-point margin as they thrashed Angola 85-65 in the final group game.

D’Tigress finished the first quarter with a 31-18 lead and by halftime, they were already 52-28 up.

Nigeria continued in their pace at the start of the third quarter but also saw a spirited Angola side as the scorline was 67-47 before the final quarter ended with 85-65 on the board.

Read Also: D’Tigress battle Angola after beating Mozambique to begin Afrobasket title defence

The emphatic victory which seals top spot for Nigeria sees the team secure a quarter-finals place in the competition as they hope to reach the final and make it three consecutive Afrobasket triumphs.

The dynamic duo of Ezinne Kalu and Adaora Elonu was on the rampage at the very beginning of the clash.

In the end, Kalu led D’Tigress with 12 points, followed by the trio of Promise Amukamara, Oderah Chisom and Elonu with 10 points each.

D’Tigress are determined in their quest to complete a three-peat at the women’s AfroBasket championships.

Only Senegal have been able to achieve the feat when they won four times in a row from 1974 to 1981.

Join the conversation

Opinions