ECWA slams Buhari’s govt over corruption, insecurity

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) on Sunday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over alleged widespread corruption in the system.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 69th General Church Council Meeting in Kaduna, the church expressed concern over the worsening insecurity, corruption, and the near-total collapse of the Nigerian economy.

It also decried the recent attack on Abuja-Kaduna bound train as well as the incessant killings and abduction of innocent Nigerians by terrorists in various parts of the country.

The communiqué read: “The unabated heinous activities of radical Islamic terrorist groups as well the continuous activities of radical Islamic terrorist groups including Fulani Jihadist Militia, Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits terrorising the North, Middle Belt and other parts of the country are condemnable.

“The Council expressed great worry on the conspicuous silence of the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, and its reluctance to descend heavily on the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.”

ECWA also urged the Federal Government to address the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and wake up to its responsibility of making the country a beautiful place for all the citizens.

