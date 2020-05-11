Edo deputy governor reacts to report he has COVID-19

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, Monday dismissed reports that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebomhiana Musa, in Benin, the deputy governor dismissed the report as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

The statement read: “Some mischief-makers have been making some desperate posts with a view to stigmatizing the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, with the deadly coronavirus.

“Shaibu had voluntarily gone for COVID-19 test thrice and came out clean on the three different occasions, the latest was that of May 7, where he was given a clean bill.

“The deputy governor on Friday went on a tour of facilities at the new isolation and testing centre at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

“His Excellency is not just the deputy governor of the state, he has been in the forefront in the battle to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

“He is head of the Technical Committee of COVID-19 Response Team in the state. By virtue of this position in the state response team, he is on the front line, hence, the need to constantly subject himself to test.

“Even if he had tested positive, the deputy governor I know would not have shied from disclosing his full health status.”

