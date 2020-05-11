Kebbi to discharge COVID-19 index case

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafa’ar Mohammad, said Monday the state’s index case had tested negative for the disease and would be discharged soon.

Muhammad, who is also the Chairman of the Kebbi State Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said: “There are currently 24 confirmed cases in the state, including three deaths, and two out of the three deaths recorded died before their samples were collected.

“The good news now is that result of the second sample taken from the first index case is now negative.

“This means that the patient can be discharged and integrated into society.”

The commissioner urged the NGOs and CSOs to penetrate rural communities with advocacies on the importance of wearing of face masks and personal hygiene as part of efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

READ ALSO: FCT: 14 health workers isolated after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient

According to him, over 5,000 face masks have already been distributed to people in the state.

Mohammad, who did not disclose the daily allowances given to frontline health workers in the state, said the state government had started giving health workers at isolation centres and other sensitive places of COVID-19 their daily allowances.

Join the conversation

Opinions