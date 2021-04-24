Edo govt accuses Buhari minister, Agba, of inciting communal clashes, threatens to arrest him | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Edo govt accuses Buhari minister, Agba, of inciting communal clashes, threatens to arrest him
Deputy governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu has threatened that the state government would be forced to issue an Arrest Warrant on Prince Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning over his alleged role in fanning the embers of war within communities in the state.
Comrade Shaibu stated this during an enlarged meeting between warring communities in the state.
The deputy governor stated this in a statement issued on Saturday by Benjamin Atu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media,
He lamented that the leadership of Uzanu clan had displayed outright disdained to abide by government position on the communal dispute threatening to cause unrest in the state forcing government to come out with a lasting solution on the issue.
Crises erupted in the communities earlier this year when the Igiode Community accused the minister, Prince Agba, who is from Uzanu clan of removing government beacon, demarcating and trespassinh deep into Igiode land.
READ ALSO: ‘Obaseki was in APC. He understands them,’ Wike defends Edo gov on N60bn controversy
Shaibu noted that the action of Agba was predicated to undermine government’s earlier white paper issued two years ago on the adjustment and demarcation of the boundaries which once restored peace and normalcy.
In a related development, the Edo State Government has approved the Revocation of South East Uneme Clan in Etsako East Local Government due to the unending communal clashes that has threatened peace and security in other communities leading to the death of many.
A Government special announcement signed by the Secretary to the State Government Barr. Osarodion Ogie said, “the State Government has also withrawn the appointment of HRH Benjamin Ikani as the Oliola of Uzanu clan of South East Uneme with immediate effect”.
According to the statement, “the Edo State Government’s action is predicated on the incessant and flagrant disregard to peace agreement and Government directive to maintain peace in Uzanu community and it’s environs by the Oliola.
“With the dissolution of Uzanu clan, the Uzanu village has been returned under the leadership of HRH George Egabor, the Okumagbe of Uwanno Kingdom as the office of Oliola no longer exist”.
