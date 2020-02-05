Edo govt demolishes Oshiomhole ally’s hotel

The Edo State Government on Wednesday demolished T. Latifa Hotel owned by Mr. Tony Adun also known as Kabaka, for violating building regulations.

The hotel which is located in Ugbor-Amagba area of Oredo local government area of the state was reduced to rubbles after bulldozers and caterpillars mobilized to the site by the state government pulled down the structure

Security operatives also mounted guard to ensure the exercise was not disrupted by thugs loyal to Adun, who is believed to be a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

READ ALSO: Murder suspect commits suicide inside cell

The state government had secured a court ruling which vacated an earlier injunction obtained by the hotel management, restraining the government from proceeding with the demolition exercise.

The government had penciled the structure for demolition after declaring that it contravened the state guidelines on hotel construction

Join the conversation

Opinions