OAU suspends another lecturer for alleged s-exual harassment

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Wednesday suspended another lecturer, Monday Omo-Etan, over alleged s-exual assault of a female student of the institution.
A statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the university management has handed over the lecturer to the police.
The statement read: “Less than three weeks after the management of OAU, Ile Ife, expressed her zero-tolerance against sexual harassment by investigating and suspending a lecturer of the Department of International Relations, Mr. Olabisi Olaleye, the university has suspended Omo-Etan, a staff of the university’s Centre for Distance Learning for s-exually molesting a 19-year-old female student.
READ ALSO: S*EXUAL HARASSMENT: Break the culture of silence, Fayemi urges students
“The management has reinstated her commitment to the total eradication of any form of s-exual harassment, molestation or other social vices.”
Olaleye was suspended by the university management after he indicted for s-exually harassing another student of the institution, Motunrayo Afolayan.
He was also placed on half-salary by the management of the institution.
