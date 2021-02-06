Edo govt records 29 fresh cases of COVID-19, confirms 16 recoveries

The Edo State government has recorded no fewer than 29 fresh cases of COVID-19 and has also confirmed the recovery of 16 patients who have tested negative for the virus.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Benin by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, while briefing newsmen on the impact of the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

According to Dr Irowa who revealed that the 29 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, Edo State has thus far recorded a total of 32 deaths since the outbreak of the virus.

He also added that the State COVID-19 enforcement team are doing their best to ensure that the people comply with government directives and protocols to curtail the spread of the disease.

Dr Irowa said; “We are supporting and collaborating with Federal Institutions. We are putting up structures for Irrua Specialist Hospital to help manage cases.

“The state also has 645 active cases, who are currently receiving treatments from various isolation centres within the state.

“Since Dec. 1, 2020, when the state started tracking the second wave of the pandemic, we have collected 10,893 samples and recorded 1,195 confirmed cases, 523 recoveries and 32 deaths.

“The enforcement teams are doing their best to ensure that the people comply with government directives and protocols to curtail the spread of the disease. Irowa said that 10 persons have been convicted for breaching various COVID-19 protocols.

“I encourage everyone to comply with Government’s protocols as we intensify measures to curtail the spread of the pandemic,” he concluded.

