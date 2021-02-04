Edo police arrest five suspected kidnappers

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu has disclosed that its command has arrested five suspected kidnappers around the Benin-Lagos road.

The Edo police chief said the arrest was made following a distress call.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Ogbadu, disclosed this during a visit to the Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, George Edem, at the corps headquarters in Benin City.

He called for a collaboration among security agencies in the state to fight the menace.

“We are here to serve the people of Edo, so there is a need for joint service for the good of the people.

“I have tried to make an impact and a difference in the last 21 days after assuming office as the CP in the state.

“After the #EndSARS the morale of people became low but, we need to inject life into it,” he said.

The commissioner also spoke on the need for security personnel of various outfits of the state to co-exist peacefully.

“We are brothers, so let us not clash. We will encourage our personnel as much as possible,” Mr Ogbadu said.

