News
Edo kicks off ‘no Covid-19 vaccine card, no entry’ into govt facilities
The Edo State Government has announced that it is commencing the enforcement of Covid-19 vaccine cards in order to curtail the spread of the pandemic.
This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Edo State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, who noted that there would be no entry into all state government-owned facilities, as of September 15, for persons without the card.
Irowa said, “If you have to enter the state secretariat you must have your vaccination card, we are going to implement this in all the key areas to ensure that we don’t have persons being infected because the other person is being difficult.
Read also: COVID-19: Edo threatens to stop unvaccinated doctors from treating patients
“The first phase is targeted at state government facilities, as for tomorrow the first set of enforcement areas are government locations across the state.
“Those that cannot provide their COVID-19 vaccination card may have to excuse us and be working from home pending when a decision will be reached, as a state, we are doing everything possible to make sure people don’t get infected.
“We are appealing to our people to get vaccinated because that is the most suitable way of preventing the severity of the disease when you have it and also avoiding death, the enforcement team will commence work tomorrow as a way to help us reduce the number of cases and deaths we are recording daily.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...