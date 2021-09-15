Edo kicks off ‘no Covid-19 vaccine card, no entry’ into govt facilities

The Edo State Government has announced that it is commencing the enforcement of Covid-19 vaccine cards in order to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Edo State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, who noted that there would be no entry into all state government-owned facilities, as of September 15, for persons without the card.

Irowa said, “If you have to enter the state secretariat you must have your vaccination card, we are going to implement this in all the key areas to ensure that we don’t have persons being infected because the other person is being difficult.

“The first phase is targeted at state government facilities, as for tomorrow the first set of enforcement areas are government locations across the state.

“Those that cannot provide their COVID-19 vaccination card may have to excuse us and be working from home pending when a decision will be reached, as a state, we are doing everything possible to make sure people don’t get infected.

“We are appealing to our people to get vaccinated because that is the most suitable way of preventing the severity of the disease when you have it and also avoiding death, the enforcement team will commence work tomorrow as a way to help us reduce the number of cases and deaths we are recording daily.”

