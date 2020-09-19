EdoDecides...APC claims wife of its ward chairman beaten by PDP thugs | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the wife of its ward chairman was manhandled by thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Egor.
The Edo State APC made the claim in a tweet on its Twitter handle, @EdoStateAPC.
Read also: Video shows voters scampering for money from party chieftain
The tweet which was accompanied by pictures of the alleged woman receiving treatment read:
“@OfficialPDPNig thugs hijack electoral materials at Tipper Garage PU in Egor. The wife of our party chair who resisted was beaten black & blue. She has been rushed to the nearest medical facility.”
- Auto crash: Divers recover 14 bodies from Ebonyi river - September 19, 2020
- Lagos govt seals three container terminals, 19 buildings for violating guidelines - September 19, 2020
- Ibadan poly sacks lecturer for alleged misconduct - September 19, 2020