EdoDecides...APC claims wife of its ward chairman beaten by PDP thugs | Ripples Nigeria

#EdoDecides…APC claims wife of its ward chairman beaten by PDP thugs

September 19, 2020
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the wife of its ward chairman was manhandled by thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Egor. The Edo State APC made the claim in a tweet on its Twitter handle, @EdoStateAPC. The tweet which was accompanied by pictures of the alleged woman receiving treatment read: “@OfficialPDPNig thugs hijack electoral materials at Tipper Garage PU in Egor. The wife of our party chair who resisted was beaten black & blue. She has been rushed to the nearest medical facility.”
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the wife of its ward chairman was manhandled by thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Egor.

The Edo State APC made the claim in a tweet on its Twitter handle, @EdoStateAPC.

The tweet which was accompanied by pictures of the alleged woman receiving treatment read:

“@OfficialPDPNig thugs hijack electoral materials at Tipper Garage PU in Egor. The wife of our party chair who resisted was beaten black & blue. She has been rushed to the nearest medical facility.”

