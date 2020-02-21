EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM TO BURNA BOY: Apologise, you stole most of your songs from Fela (Video)

Former band member of defunct music group, The Remedies, Eedris Abdulkareem has called out Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy for saying that nobody pushed or supported him up the ladder of musical fame.

The controversial singer who was speaking in an interview on TVC’s “Entertainment Splash” on Friday urged Burna Boy to apologize for the statement because Fela made it happen for him.

Eedris even went to allege that Burna Boy who narrowly lost out in the World Music category at the last Grammy Awards to Angelique Kidjo, stole most of his songs from Fela to become who he is today.

READ ALSO: Brymo blows hot over underrated tag, says ‘retarded’ media influencers make him appear unpopular

“Burna boy should apologize for that statement because Fela paved the way for him.

“Most of his songs were stolen from Fela’s songs and Afrobeat.

“Fela’s songs pass meaningful messages but I wonder what his music teaches,” Eedris added.

Burna Boy had taken to social media days ago to say that he is the best after late Afro-beat maverick, Fela Anikukapo-Kuti, adding that absolutely no one paved the way for him, causing many tongue lash him on social media.

As expected, his comments elicited reproach and support from fans and critics alike on social media with many suggesting that his statement was disrespectful while others say his rant may be a PR stunt to keep the self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ relevant.

Join the conversation

Opinions