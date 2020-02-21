Insurgency is part of punishment we are receiving for our sins —Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll has declared that Nigeria is suffering from incessant attacks by insurgents in the northern part of the country as part of the punishments based on sins.

The monarch who made the remarks at the 5th International Conference on “Love and Tolerance: Countering Violent Extremism for Peaceful Coexistence” in Abuja, on Thursday said that God was using insurgency in the Northern part of the country to punish Nigerians.

Speaking further, the Sultan of Sokoto who was represented at the conference by the Emir of Jiwa, Dr. Idris Musa said that if we can stop committing sin and abide by God’s words, things will change.

He said: “The security challenge is our problem. The Holy Quran is a message to mankind. The Holy Bible is a message to mankind. If we cannot listen to what the Bible and Quran have taught us and we continue in our bad ways, what do we expect?

“It is part of the punishment we are receiving based on our sins. If we can stop committing sin and abide by God’s words, things will change.

The monarch urged Nigerians to live in harmony and stop creating problems for themselves said that citizens should not to be afraid, stressed that the country has all it takes to defeat insurgency.

He added: “We are appealing to everyone to live together and be our brother’s keeper and live in harmony. We should not create problems for each other.

