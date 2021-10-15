EFCC arrests 12 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

He said the suspects were arrested at Alapata and Awotan areas of the Oyo State capital.

Uwujaren said: “The suspects, most of whom claimed to be undergraduates, were apprehended following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

“Several fraudulent documents and other instruments allegedly used in committing the crimes were recovered from the suspects at the point of their arrest.”

Items recovered from the suspects include Toyota Corolla, sophisticated phones, and laptops.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the spokesman added.

