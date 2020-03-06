EFCC arrests 2 bankers, POS operator over alleged N1.2m school feeding fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested a Point Of Sales (POS) operator and two employees of Union Bank over the alleged unlawful withdrawal of N1.2 million allocated for the school feeding programme in Sokoto State.

The suspects are – Zaharadeen Ibrahim, the POS operator, Ngozi Agbonjari and Michael Alabi, who are both staff of Union Bank.

The Zonal Head of EFCC, Sokoto State, Mr. Abdullahi Lawal, told journalists on Friday that the Commission had investigated 3,000 cooks under the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) in Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Lawal said some Local Government Education Secretaries were allegedly involved in the school feeding fraud, especially in the remote areas.

READ ALSO: NBC begins implementation of reforms on broadcast industry

According to the EFCC official, the suspects cloned the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards belonging to Fatima Ahmadu and Sadiya Bello and over a period of time withdrew the N1.2 million at Gwadabawa and Bodinga local government areas of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions