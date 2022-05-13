Metro
EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.
He said the suspects were arrested on Thursday at Apata, Jericho and Ire Akari estate areas of Ibadan following intelligence on their alleged involvement in cyber frauds.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests owner of Yahoo Yahoo Academy, 16 trainees in Abuja
He added that 16 of the suspects were indicted by forensic analysis carried out on their devices and incriminating documents recovered from them while seven others were still under investigation.
“Seven exotic cars, mobile phones, and laptops were recovered from the suspects.
“They will be charged to court at the end of the investigations,” Uwujaren stated.
