Metro
Police foils bandits attack, rescues 15 victims in Niger community
Police operatives in Niger on Thursday foiled a bandits’ attack on Maraban Dan-Daudu village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state and rescued 15 victims.
The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Minna, said three suspected bandits were arrested by the operatives.
He listed the suspects as Aliyu Mohammed Dauda, Wada Usman Shehu and Mohammed Shehu Abubakar.
“The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on May 12 when armed bandits attempted to invade Maraban Dan-Daudu and Jiko villages via Gwada, Shiroro Local Government Area.
“Joint security team deployed to the area with vigilante members responded and engaged the bandits in a gun duel which lasted several hours following a distress call on the attack.”
