Police arrests 2 men with firearms in Plateau

Police operatives in Plateau have arrested two suspects with firearms in the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested while taking the firearms from the state to the eastern part of the country.

Adejobi added that the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on the business of trafficking in the state.

READ ALSO: Police arrests six suspected drug peddlers in Abuja

He said the men were arrested with two AK47 rifles and 51 rounds of live ammunition concealed in a bag of beans.

The police spokesman told journalists that the investigation revealed that the suspects were to transport the firearms to some criminals in Anambra State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now