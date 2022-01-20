EFCC arrests eight for alleged internet fraud in Makurdi

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Command, have arrested eight suspects for alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The suspects are: Okoha Chinedu Charles, Chibuizor Philip Nnake, Emmanuela Odeh Eneokpe, Ushir Terhile John, Okoro Ossico Osaro, Ejiofor Chibuizor, Wandoo Juliet Baru and Tarbee Destines.

According to statement made available to Ripples Nigeria by Wilson Uwujaren, head, media and publicity of the commission, they were arrested on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 during an operation by operatives of the Commission in Makurdi, Benue State.

He added that the suspects would be charged to Court as soon as investigations are concluded.

