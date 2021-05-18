EFCC arrests ex-soldier, 33 other suspected internet fraudsters in Osun | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, Osun State.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the suspects which included a 22-year-old ex-soldier, Adebisi Jamiu, were picked up at different locations in the Osun State capital.

Other suspects are – Muritala Olaniyi Lateef, Wasiu Olajide, Wasiu Sadiq, Olaniran Abiodun, Ayodeji Tosin, Olaniran Tayo, Oginni Oluwaseun, Oginni Olatunde, Ojuade Oluwafemi and Ibrahim Wande.

Oladiran Olayinka, Akinjobi Akinwunmi, Abayomi Aderohunmi, Olaoluwa Temitope, Idowu Olawale, Lawrence Taiwo, Ojo Gbenga, Tiamiyu Farouk, Oladele Seun, Akiniyi Boluwatife, Olaoluwa Mutiu, Olakunle Omolofe, Olalere Samad, Edbadon Johnson, Oketunbi Kayode, Gbeyide Tomiwa, Oluwanisola Elmuqsit, Bathlomew John, Ibikunle James, Olamide Oluwaseyi, Yusuf Mohammed, Adebola Ibrahim, and Ajayi Muyiwa completed the list.



The suspects, according to Uwujaren, were arrested on the strength of verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

“The suspects have volunteered statements to the commission and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the EFCC spokesman added.

See photos below:

