EFCC arrests fake native doctor for alleged N250m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested a fake native doctor, Abayomi Kamaldeen Alaka aka Awise, leader of a fraud syndicate that operates from a shrine at Ashipa Town, near Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwijaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Monday, said the suspect’s arrest followed a petition by a victim, Bright Juliet, who lost N250million.

According to Uwujaren, the syndicate tricked the woman to provide money for sacrifices and invocations to heal her of an ailment.

She was introduced to Alaka by one Akinola Bukola Augustina aka Iya Osun whom she met on Facebook while searching for solutions to her health challenge.

The spokesman said: “What drew her to Augustina was the latter’s post under the name, Osunbukola Olamitutu Spriritual Healing Centre.

“Once she contacted Augustina, the latter promised to heal her only if she pays N16million. The victim paid the money through an Access Bank account belonging to Mohammed Sani, who later turned out to be a Bureau De Change Operator.

“After paying the money without receiving healing, Augustina passed the victim on to other members of the syndicate, notably Awise. Juliet revealed that she met Awise at his shrines in Ashipa Town and was hypnotized and subsequently transferred various sums through bank accounts and in cash to the suspect and his syndicate members until she lost N250 million to them.

“Despite all the monies collected from her, her health conditions never improved. She consequently petitioned the EFCC.

“A team from the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section (FEMS) at EFCC headquarters on May 21, 2021 arrested both Sani Mohammed and Akinola Bukola Augustina at Egbeda and Abule Egba respectively, in a sting operation Lagos.

“Augustina, who is currently on administrative bail, later led operatives to the Ashipa Town Shrine of Awise. But the latter escaped arrest after he got wind of the presence of the commission’s operatives. He was later apprehended.

“Following his arrest, the commission traced and marked a number of assets linked to Awise, believed to be proceeds of his criminal activities.

“The assets include vast land located at Ashipa Town, Abeokuta, Ogun State, used as a shrine to deceive the complainant to part with her hard-earned resources; a newly renovated filling station named Alaka Oil and Gas located at No.2, Adeneye Street, Oke-Oriya, Ikorodu, Lagos; an uncompleted Event Centre named Alaka Event Centre located at No.2, Adeneye Street, Oke-Oriya, Ikorodu, Lagos; uncompleted blocks of flats located at No.2, Adeneye Street, Oke-Oriya, Ikorodu, Lagos and a newly renovated storey building with boys’ quarters situated at No. 22, PSSDC Road, Magodo Phase 2, Magodo Estate, Lagos.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

