EFCC arrests three corps members, 19 undergraduates over internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 32 alleged internet fraudsters including three corps members and 19 undergraduates.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, said that the Ibadan zonal office of the commission arrested the alleged internet fraudsters on Tuesday, August 11, during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

“Officers of the EFCC swept on the location after diligent analysis of a series of intelligence gathered on their alleged criminal activities.

“Three of the suspects claimed to be serving members of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC), 19 were undergraduates of various universities across the country, while the remaining 10 laid claim to sundry vocations,” the statement read.

The suspects are Oyebamiji Francis; Aremo Jeremiah; Ogbonnaya Prosper John; Anuoluwapo Matthew; Oladele Victor; Mumuni Waliyullah; Olawoyin Abiodun; Okuwatoyin Henry; Arisekola Shina; Babarinde Solomon; Samson Gideon; Joshua Ola Adebayo; Ajayi Joseph Ajibola; Garba Mojeed, Olatunbosun Tobiloba and Azeez Ridwan.

READ ALSO: EFCC nabs 17 internet fraudsters in Ekiti

Others are Ajala Timilehin; Adebolapo Bakare; Alaba Gideon; Ogunkeye Olumide; Ogunleke Tolu; Olapade Emmanuel; Adegoke Aanu Abiodun; Job Ayantoye; Oyebode Pelumi; Babayanju Toluwani; Oladele Ayobami; Omonaiye Abubakar; Sattong Baking; Abisoye Kehinde, Iwajomo Nathan and Aniyikaye Tope.

Oyewale said that 12 exotic cars, several phones, laptops and some incriminating documents were recovered from the alleged internet fraudsters at the point of their arrest.

“The suspects were subjected to thorough screening by medical officials of the EFCC, in line with the Covid-19 prevention protocols.

“They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Oyewale added.

Join the conversation

Opinions