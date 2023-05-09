EFCC closes case in man’s trial for alleged N5m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday closed its case in the trial of one Onarike Onagoruwa for alleged N5 million fraud at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja.

The commission arraigned Onagoruwa on a three-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences and issuance of a dud cheque.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant defrauded a woman of N5 million on the pretext of supplying her coconut oil.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

One of the EFCC operatives, Ademola Agbetuyi, had on Monday told the court how the defendant ignored the commission’s letters of invitation before he was arrested.

The prosecution witness, who was cross-examined by defence counsel, Mr. Akeem Amusa, on Tuesday, insisted that the post-dated cheque of N6.5 million issued by the defendant to the petitioner was rejected due to insufficient funds.

He said: “Our investigation was to follow the money, and nothing showed that the defendant at any time invested the money in any coconut oil-based business.

“The victim had requested a formal agreement but the defendant was not forthcoming.

“Although the defendant claimed to own one Obanla Farms Nigeria Limited, during our investigation, we found out that there was no physical presence, though it is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).”

The EFCC counsel, Mr. Nwandu Ukoha, thereafter told the court that the prosecution would close its case.

The defence counsel urged the court to recall the first prosecution witness and alleged victim, Mrs. Abiodun Adebowale, for cross-examination.

Adebowale, who was at the proceeding, told the court that the defendant failed to show up on the day they were expected to sign a formal agreement.

She said: “The defendant had already collected the cheque of N5 million and he kept dodging.

“Since he collected the cheque, he disappeared, and it was lies upon lies, fake addresses and unkept promises.”

Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the case till June 13 for the defence to open its case.

