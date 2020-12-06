EFCC invites Bauchi governor’s aide over alleged vote-buying

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the Special Adviser on Civil Service and Labour Matters to Bauchi State Governor, Mr. Abdon Gin, to appear at its Abuja office on December 10 over alleged vote-buying.

Gin, who is a former Head of Service in the state, was intercepted by operatives of EFCC and Department of State Service (DSS) after casting his vote in Saturday’s by-election in Dass State Constituency, Bauchi.

He was subsequently arrested after the security agents allegedly found an undisclosed amount of money in his car.

The governor’s aide was later handed over to the police in Dass where he was detained for more than three hours before granted bail.

Gin’s counsel, Mukhtar Othman, confirmed the development to journalists in Bauchi on Sunday.

He said: “My client is doing fine and he is at home now. He has been asked to go to EFCC on Thursday for further investigation.

“Nobody can stop EFCC from discharging its statutory responsibilities as an agency of government to invite, investigate, and detain suspects.”

