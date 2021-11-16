EFCC presents 7th witness in trial of ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi for alleged N8.5bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday presented the seventh witness in the trial of a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpobolokemi, for alleged N8.5billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The commission arraigned Akpobolokemi and three other persons on an amended 22-count charge of money laundering.

Other defendants are a former Commander of the Joint Military Task Force, Operation Pulo Shield,

Major-Gen. Emmanuel Atewe (retd), and two other staff of the agency – Kime Engozu and Josphine Otuaga.

At the resumed hearing on the matter on Tuesday, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, presented the seventh prosecution witness, Moses Ngbekan, a compliance officer with Zenith Bank Plc.

Ngbekan, who was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, confirmed that the EFCC and Zenith Bank Plc had shared correspondences with on the case.

He identified some exhibits before the court, including the account opening package, statements of account, and the instruments of transaction used to perpetrate the alleged crime, saying the documents emanated from the bank.

Justice Ayokunle Faji adjourned the matter till Wednesday for further hearing.

