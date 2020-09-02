EFCC re-arraigns ‘Mama Boko Haram,’ two others for alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday re-arraigned the Chief Executive Officer of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, Aisha Alkali Wakil, aka ‘Mama Boko Haram’, at the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, for alleged fraud.

Wakil was arraigned by the commission on an amended four-count charge of conspiracy, giving false information and cheating to the tune of N6 million.

Other defendants in the case are – Alhaji Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode.

At Wednesday’s proceeding, the prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmad, informed Justice Aisha Kumaliya about the amended charges and urged the court to strike out the earlier charges filed in March.

The judge substituted the charges and ordered them to be read to the defendants.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Kumaliya adjourned the matter till September 16 for commencement of trial.

The defendants had in 2018 collected N45million from one Mohammed Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited under the guise of executing a contract.

The offence, the EFCC claim was contrary to Section 1(1) (b) of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act and punishable under the Act.

