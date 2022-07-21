EFCC to arraign Accountant-General, 3 others for alleged N109bn fraud Friday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the suspended Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris and three other persons at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Friday.

The commission arrested Idris for alleged diversion of over N80 billion on May 16.

The EFCC accused the AGF of raking off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds, according to the anti-graft agency, were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the latest development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, listed the three other defendants as Godfrey Akindele, Mohammed Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.

Uwujaren said the quartet would be arraigned before Justice Adeyemi Ajayi on a 14-count charge of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109, 485,572,691.9.

