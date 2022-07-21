News
Uzodinma dissolves Imo LGAs interim management committees
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Thursday dissolved the interim management committees in the 27 local government areas of the state.
The Chief Press to the governor, Mr Oguike Nwachukwu, announced the dissolution to journalists after a closed-door meeting with the chairmen at the Government House, Owerri.
Uzodinma thanked them for the services they rendered in their different local government areas since their appointment a few months ago.
READ ALSO: Uzodinma brands youths killed at Imo wedding as bandits
He also reminded the chairmen of the government’s readiness to hold the local government election in the state.
The statement read: “The governor will appoint sole administrators to oversee the councils pending the conduct of the elections.
“He also told the dissolved IMC Chairmen that his government would not hesitate to engage their services in other areas as APC members.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...