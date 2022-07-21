Uzodinma dissolves Imo LGAs interim management committees

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Thursday dissolved the interim management committees in the 27 local government areas of the state.

The Chief Press to the governor, Mr Oguike Nwachukwu, announced the dissolution to journalists after a closed-door meeting with the chairmen at the Government House, Owerri.

Uzodinma thanked them for the services they rendered in their different local government areas since their appointment a few months ago.

He also reminded the chairmen of the government’s readiness to hold the local government election in the state.

The statement read: “The governor will appoint sole administrators to oversee the councils pending the conduct of the elections.

“He also told the dissolved IMC Chairmen that his government would not hesitate to engage their services in other areas as APC members.”

