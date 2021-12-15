EFCC uncovers fresh $72.8m linked to Diezani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered a fresh sum of $72.87 million allegedly belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The commission had accused Diezani of stealing $2.5 billion from the Federal Government’s coffers during her stint as a minister under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

She left the country for the United Kingdom after President Muhammadu Buhari defeated Jonathan in the 2015 election.

The EFCC had since seized some of the properties linked to Diezani and commenced the process for her extradition from the UK.

Some of the properties include duplexes and blocks of flats in Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, and other valuable items.

The anti-graft agency confirmed the discovery of the funds in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that a former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, had been arrested over funds.

The statement read: “As part of the ongoing investigations into the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, allegedly over an additional $72, 870,000 million still in the coffers of the bank.

“Okonkwo, who is currently the Chairman of First Bank Holding, alongside others, had earlier been grilled over a sum of $153million and $115million by the Commission.

“While all the $153 million was recovered by the EFCC, the cases involving $115million, as it relates with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) bribery matter, are in various courts.

“Okonkwo and Charles Onyedibe are currently being detained by the EFCC over the whereabouts of the new $72.8m.”

