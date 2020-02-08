Eight Zamfara council chiefs dump APC for PDP

Eight local council chairmen in Zamfara State on Saturday defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There are 14 local government areas in Zamfara.

The Special Adviser on Media to the state Governor, Zailani Bappa, disclosed this in a statement in Gusau, the state capital.

Bappa said the defectors include the chairman of the state’s branch of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) and Chairman of Birnin-Magaji local government area, Alhaji Muhammad Umar.

Others are the ALGON vice-chairman, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi and the association’s Secretary, Alhaji Nasiru Zarumi.

The Chairman of Anka LGA, Alhaji Ahmed Balarabe, Chairman of Kaura-Namoda LGA, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi, chairman of Maradun LGA, Alhaji Shehu Faru, chairmen of Bungudu LGA Alhaji Abduaziz Nahuche and Alhaji Aminu Mudi completed the list of defectors.

He said the eight council chiefs’ decision was the outcome of a meeting they held with Governor Bello Matawalle earlier on Saturday.

